Protect livelihoods and economic activities: CII on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, April 23 The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday said it expresses its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the heinous attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, urging the authorities to protect economic activities in the region.

CII President Sanjiv Puri said in a statement that this senseless act of violence targeted on innocent people, mainly tourists, not only claimed precious lives but also threatened peace and prosperity in the region.

“Safety of citizens is of paramount importance, and terrorist attacks of this kind must be dealt with utmost severity. The nation is strong enough to deal with such crises and ensure that this does not disrupt livelihoods and economic activities,” said the apex industry chamber.

The Kashmir Valley witnessed a near-total shutdown in response to the attacks. Shops, commercial establishments, public transport, and educational institutions remained closed. The shutdown was called by traders, industrialists, political groups, and religious organisations, sending a strong message of unity and mourning.

The summer season has just begun, and this is the time when tourists start visiting the region. Tourism is also the biggest source of income for J&K, especially Kashmir.

According to Puri, “CII and the Indian Industry stand united with governments at both the Centre and state level, and all stakeholders to collectively push back these attempts that compromise the security and well-being of our nation”.

The attack, which took place in the scenic Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, claimed the lives of over two dozen tourists, after terrorists emerged from forest cover and opened indiscriminate firing on unarmed civilians.

A major combing and search operation was underway in and around the Baisaran Valley to track down the terrorists responsible for the heinous assault.

Baisaran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

