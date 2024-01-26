Protect our Constitution, says Himachal CM on R-Day

Shimla, Jan 26 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday greeted the people on India’s 75th Republic Day by saying, “it is our responsibility to protect our Constitution and contribute to the progress of the state”.

“The fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution enshrine the spirit of justice, equality, liberty and welfare for every section of society,” Sukhu said in a post on X.

“It is our responsibility to protect it and contribute to the progress of the state by ensuring our commitment to the principles contained in it,” he added.

