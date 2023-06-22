Protest against removal of portion of temple in Delhi's Mandawali

By ANI | Published: June 22, 2023 12:23 PM 2023-06-22T12:23:39+5:30 2023-06-22T12:25:08+5:30

New Delhi [India], June 22 : A large number of people on Thursday gathered to protest against the removal of a portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali area.

Delhi police personnel are present at the spot in the Mandawali area and trying to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, women were seen with sticks in their hands opposing the removal of a portion of a temple.

Further details are awaited.

