Protest demonstrations by legislators within Bengal Assembly premises banned by Speaker

Kolkata, Dec 1 West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay on Friday banned protest demonstrations within the premises of the state Assembly by the legislators of both the ruling and opposition parties.

This ban will not be applicable just on the floor of the houses but anywhere within the state Assembly premises, including the corridors and lawns.

The Speaker had taken this decision following series of protest and counter protests within the assembly premises by the legislators of both ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP during the last couple of days.

Even metal utensils were banged by the legislators of both the sides during the protest demonstrations.

"Whatever had happened could have resulted into a serious beach in the law & order situation within the Assembly premises. However, if the Speaker permits to conduct any kind of programme within the assembly premises, it can be conducted," the Speaker said.

When the Speaker made this announcement in the house, the BJP legislators were not present in the house. However, later, the BJP members expressed grave dissatisfaction over this announcement.

"This is done just to target the BJP legislators. I will do the needful after I get a copy of the official order on this count," Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said.

"This is nothing but a kind of emergency within the state Assembly premises and as if Section 144 has been imposed there. First our legislators have been summoned by the Kolkata Police and now this gag order. But the voice of BJP in West Bengal can be suppressed through such initiatives," senior BJP leader and legislator Mihir Goswami said.

