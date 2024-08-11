Protest rally in Assam against minority atrocities in Bangladesh

Guwahati, August 11 A massive protest rally took place in Assam's Karimganj district on Sunday, alleging mass atrocities against the minority population in Bangladesh after the neighbouring country has been witnessing unrest in different parts.

Members of an organisation "Hindu Suraksha Bahini" began the protest in the district headquarters where at least 1,000 people took part in the procession.

The protesters claimed that following the departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh, the Hindu population in the neighbouring country has been facing atrocities and are living in fear for their life.

"We demand that the Indian government must step in and open a channel of discussion with the new interim government of Bangladesh to protect the Hindu population there," a senior member of the organisation said.

The protesters carried placards, banners and marched through the streets raising slogans of "Bangladesh Cholo".

The Karimganj district administration placed barricades at different places and the security was tightened to avoid any untoward incident during the protest.

Karimganj shares a 110-km long boundary with Bangladesh, including around four-km river boundary.

The District Commissioner Mridul Yadav told IANS, "There are no fences along the river boundary; however, rest of the border is well guarded by fencing."

The district has the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi area for the trade business with Bangladesh. But following the unrest, the export-import businesses were shut down for the last few days.

Coal and oranges have been regularly exported to Bangladesh using the Sutarkandi ICP. Soft drinks and other materials are imported from the neighboring country through this route.

