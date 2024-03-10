Protesters resort to 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 10 Protesters in Punjab on Sunday stopped trains for five hours from 12 noon at various places in the state as part of their agitation, leaving commuters harried.

The call for the 'rail roko' protest was given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP).

The protest ended peacefully with no untoward incident across the state.

The agitators staged sit-in protests on railway tracks at 52 locations in 22 districts, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Sangrur, Moga and Bathinda.

The trains were halted at nearly 52 places across Punjab. The farmers, mainly from Punjab, have established camps at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points on the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13 as they were stopped by security forces for moving ahead during their march to Delhi.

They have also been demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for MSP, pensions, and waiver of debts.

