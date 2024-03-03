Protesters to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march on March 6

Chandigarh, March 3 The 'Dilli Chalo' will resume on March 6, protest leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Sunday.

Pandher said this after the 'bhog ceremony' of a protester, Shubhkaran Singh, in Punjab's Bathinda town.

He said both the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) have decided the farmers across the country will march to Delhi on March 6.

Those camping at Punjab-Haryana borders will protest at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders only.

He told the media that on March 10 they would block rail tracks across the country from 12 noon to 4 pm.

He said restrictions have been imposed on protesters from going to Delhi.

"We have not blocked the roads," he added.

The protesters have been spearheading a 'Dilli Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, comprising a legal guarantee of the minimum support price of their crops.

With the deadlock continuing, protesters on February 23 decided to suspend the 'Dilli Chalo' march till February 29.

Later, it was suspended till March 3.

Protesters from Punjab have been camping at the Khanauri and Shambhu points on the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13 after their march to the national capital was stopped by the security personnel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor