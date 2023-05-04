Protesting wrestlers urge Amit Shah to take action against "attack" by Delhi Police personnel

New Delhi [India], May 4 : Wrestlers sitting on a protest in the national capital on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently look into their demands and also take immediate action against the Delhi Police officials in connection with the Wednesday late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar.

In a May 4 letter to Amit Shah, ace grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh and Vinesh Phogat alleged that the Delhi Police personnel "attacked" protestors on May 3 late evening and said that "insulting" those who represent the country amounts to "tarnishing the nation's goodwill".

They claimed that several protestors had sustained injuries in the alleged police action and sought action against the officials responsible for last night's incident at Jantar Mantar.

"We, the Olympians and wrestlers representing India nationally and internationally have been protesting in Delhi's Jantar Mantar in a peaceful manner for the past 11 days. On May 3 at around 11 pm, ACP Dharmendra of Delhi Police along with about 100 police personnel attacked us and many of us have been injured," the letter read.

"Immediate and strict action on the officials responsible for last night's incident, give permission to arrange minimum requirements for wrestlers at the protest site like a waterproof tent, strong stage, bed, sound system, mattress, wrestling mats and gym equipment for practice", it said .

They added that all those who had been detained should be released immediately.

They further requested the Home Minister to direct authorities for immediate intervention and find a resolution.

During the late night hours on Wednesday a scuffle had broken out between wrestlers and the Delhi Police. Following the ruckus, the wrestlers claimed they were manhandled and abused by the police personnel at the protest site.

Reacting to this, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that the supporters of wrestlers became aggressive after they were stopped from taking folding beds at the protest site which they were not allowed, leading to the chaos.

DCP Tayal further said that the wrestlers have been asked to file a complaint and the medical check-up of the policeman would be conducted on whom "drunk" allegations were raised.

Wrestlers have alleged that drunk Delhi Police personnel manhandled them when they wanted to bring in mattresses to sleep at night after daylong showers.

"We were bringing the beds since we were facing trouble sleeping due to rain. Sakshi is crying. This is the respect they are giving to our daughters, abusing them," Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia had told .

World Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat also accused the policemen of being drunk, pushing, and abusing women protestors.

"He is drunk. He hit someone on his head. He abused me and pushed several women protestors," claimed Vinesh.

Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh and other top grapplers were protesting against sexual harassment charges against the WFI chief and they are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan.

Three months ago prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI Chief, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. The wrestlers launched a fresh protest in April.

On April 30, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against WFI president Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

