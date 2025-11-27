Protests in Patna as teenage girl ends life by jumping off high-rise; family alleges rape

Patna, Nov 27 Family members and local residents staged a protest here three days after a 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after jumping from a high-rise apartment. The kin of the deceased alleged that the girl was raped and then thrown from the top of the building.

On November 24, a 15-year-old girl died after allegedly jumping from the roof of the high-rise Sulakshana Palace Apartments on Nala Road in Patna.

The deceased’s family members reached the spot and created a massive uproar, demanding the arrest of those they believe are responsible.

During the protest, the enraged crowd set fire to the main road, causing a severe traffic jam. Angry over the police response, people raised slogans against the administration and demanded that Bihar’s Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary be called to the spot.

They raised slogans like, "Call Samrat Choudhary, can you not see the Jungle Raj now?"

The protesters alleged that the girl, initially reported to have died after accidentally falling from the rooftop, was in fact a victim of foul play.

Family members claimed that she had been allegedly raped and accused of being thrown from the building, and demanded immediate appropriate action.

The deceased's brother said: "We demand the arrest of the accused and justice for my sister. This matter must reach our Home Minister, Samrat Choudhary. My sister was allegedly raped before being pushed from the rooftop of the building."

As the protest intensified, a large police contingent was deployed.

Tension escalated when protesters jostled with police personnel, and DSP Rajesh Ranjan was manhandled.

With the situation going out of control, the police resorted to a mild lathi charge, dispersing the crowd. As a precaution, Nala Road and nearby shops were shut down, and tension has prevailed in the area since the incident.

Police officials stated that they are investigating the case from all angles and that no culprit will be spared. Some women were detained for questioning. Police also restored traffic after removing the burning barricades from the road.

Earlier, an FSL team had examined the spot. CCTV footage from the apartment and the surrounding area is being reviewed.

Police said that at the time of the incident, no resident of the apartment had identified the deceased girl.

While the investigation was underway, family members and local residents took to the streets on Thursday, insisting that the case be treated as suspicious and justice be ensured for the minor girl.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor