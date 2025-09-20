Proud achievement for Malayalam cinema and myself: Mohanlal

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 Actor Mohanlal shared his first reaction after being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023, describing it as a major recognition for himself and a proud achievement for Malayalam cinema.

“I am grateful to the film family and the audience who made me what I am today. I accept this moment with utmost joy. This award is a recognition I can give back to those who have loved me throughout my 48-year cinema career,” said Mohanlal.

He also expressed his gratitude to the jury and the government for selecting him. “I thank my audience, my film family who shaped me, and everyone who has been part of this journey. This is a major honor for me and for Malayalam cinema. I share this recognition with all who love me. I see myself as one traveling along a path walked by many great warriors, and it is a privilege to be part of it,” he added.

Reflecting on his journey, Mohanlal said, “Many wonderful things happen in life. I thank God and my parents. This is an extraordinary moment. I also remember the many artists who have traveled with us and left us. I am thinking of them at this time.”

He will attend the award ceremony in Delhi on September 23, where the President of India will present the honor.

Mohanlal is the second Malayalee to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, after the legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan who won it in 2004.

The news of Mohanlal’s award has drawn congratulatory messages from across Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that this achievement is not only a pride for Malayalam cinema but also a matter of honor for the entire state.

“This recognition is well-deserved for Mohanlal’s extraordinary artistic journey, which has inspired generations,” the Chief Minister added.

Minister of Culture Saji Cherian congratulated Mohanlal, highlighting that the award is a major recognition for Malayalam cinema and a shining example of Kerala’s global-level cinematic talent.

He noted Mohanlal’s remarkable contributions as an actor, producer, and singer, which have been pivotal to Indian cinema’s growth.

Legislative Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer also praised Mohanlal, saying the award reflects the dedication and preparation he brings to each of his roles. Mohanlal’s natural and unique acting style has won the hearts of Malayalis and audiences worldwide for over four and a half decades, inspiring generations of viewers and artists alike.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said: “Mohanlal, has received the highest honor in Indian cinema. With his natural and unique acting style, he has mesmerised Malayalis and audiences worldwide for over four and a half decades. An actor who has inspired generations, Mohanlal receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award is a recognition for every Malayali. Heartfelt congratulations to the beloved Mohanlal, the 'Lalettan' of all ages and regions."

On Saturday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday made the announcement on its official X handle and wrote, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023."

