Proud of Indian's journey into stars: Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend best wishes to Shubhanshu Shukla

New Delhi, June 25 President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their best wishes to IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Wednesday for embarking on a historic mission to become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

They congratulated him for taking India's journey to the ISS and making Indians proud.

After 41 years, India will have an astronaut in space. Shukla will be the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.

Taking to X, President Murmu posted, "As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla creates a new milestone in space for India, the whole nation is excited and proud of an Indian's journey into the stars. He and his fellow astronauts of Axiom Mission 4 from the US, Poland and Hungary prove the world is indeed one family -- 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'."

Extending her wishes, the President added, "My best wishes for the success of this mission, which reflects the enduring partnership between NASA and ISRO. The wide-ranging experiments to be performed by the crew will lead to new frontiers of scientific studies and space exploration."

PM Modi also congratulated Shukla and wished him and the other astronauts success.

"We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US," he said in a post on X.

"The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success!" the Prime Minister added.

Shukla's flight launched at 2.31 a.m. EDT (noon IST) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.

The lift-off comes after being deferred at least six times.

"India is returning to space, Jai Hind," Shukla wrote on X, just before the launch of the mission.

"After 41 years, India's flag will fly in space again," he added.

Earlier, Shukla also penned an emotional note for his wife.

"Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter," said Shukla, in a post on Instagram.

He also shared a photograph that shows them saying goodbye through opposite sides of a glass wall.

Shukla also thanked people "involved in this mission for their support".

He is serving as the pilot of the mission alongside Commander Peggy Whitson of the US.

The other crew members include Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, both serving as mission specialists.

