'Proud of our Armed Forces': Rahul Gandhi Reacts to Operation Sindoor Air Strikes

India retaliated the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent tourist, with the air strike in Pakistan on May 7 early morning with 'Operation Sindor'. In this operation, nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) were targeted. According to Indian defence sources, the targets were terrorist hideouts and not Pakistani military installations. In response to this attack Opposition Leader and congress MP Rahul Gandhi has given his first reaction.

Congress Leader and LOP Rahul Gandhi's Reaction

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed his feelings by posting a post after the Indian Army destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi said, 'We are proud of the Indian Army. Jai Hind.'

Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2025

AIMIM party president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated the Indian Army after Operation Sindoor.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I welcome the action taken by our army on terrorist camps in Pakistan. It is to teach Pakistan a lesson in such a way that Pahalgam should never happen again. The terrorist system in Pakistan should be completely destroyed. Jai Hind", Asaduddin Owaisi reacted.

Why the Name ‘Operation Sindoor’?

India named the mission Operation Sindoor, after the traditional vermilion (sindoor) applied by married Hindu women on their foreheads. The name references the brutality of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, during which newlywed Hindu couples were reportedly singled out and murdered. The sindoor is also a symbol of pride and identity, worn by warriors and married women alike. By naming the operation ‘Sindoor,’ India sought to convey a message of protecting its citizens and honouring national values.

The Indian Army announced the cross-border mission on social media and released an image branded with “Operation Sindoor.” The strikes were executed jointly by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. In an official statement, the Army said:

“Operation Sindoor has been launched to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where attacks against India have been planned and directed.” A total of nine sites were hit during the operation, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday.