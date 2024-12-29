Proud story of our youth's resolve: PM Modi on Bastar Olympics

New Delhi, Dec 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his pride in the progress India has made in the health and fitness sectors, highlighting various government initiatives promoting wellness and sports.

Addressing the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi said, "In this winter season, several activities related to sports and fitness are being organised across the country. I am happy that people are making fitness a part of their daily routine."

He noted the growing enthusiasm for sports across India, citing examples like skiing in Kashmir and kite flying in Gujarat. He also praised campaigns such as 'Sunday On Cycle' and 'Cycling Tuesday,' which are encouraging more people to adopt cycling as a fitness activity.

Highlighting a unique initiative, PM Modi spoke about the first-ever Bastar Olympics, describing it as a revolution in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, an area once plagued by Maoist violence.

"A new revolution is taking shape in Bastar through the Bastar Olympics. It is a matter of great joy for me that this dream has come true. The mascot of the Bastar Olympics, the 'Wild Water Buffalo' and 'Hill Myna,' reflects the rich culture of Bastar. The defining mantra of this sports Mahakumbh is 'Karsay Ta Bastar Barsaye Ta Bastar,' which means 'Bastar will play, Bastar will win,'" he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the participation of 1.65 lakh players from seven districts in the Bastar Olympics, calling it "a proud story of the resolve of our youth."

He mentioned the wide range of sports featured, including athletics, archery, badminton, football, hockey, weightlifting, karate, kabaddi, kho-kho, and volleyball, where young players have showcased exceptional talent.

PM Modi also shared inspiring stories from the Bastar Olympics of participants, including -- Kari Kashyap, a silver medalist in archery; Payal Kawasi, who won a gold medal in javelin throw; Punem Sanna, a wheelchair racer from Dornapal in Sukma who transitioned from being under Naxal influence to winning medals; Ranju Sori, an archer from Kodagaon and the chosen 'Bastar Youth Icon.'

"The Bastar Olympics is not just a sports event. It is a platform where development and sports are merging, where our youth are honing their talent and building a new Bharat. I urge all of you to encourage such sports events in your area, share stories of local sports talent using 'Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat,' and give young players the opportunity to progress," he said.

Turning to the health sector, PM Modi highlighted two significant achievements that have drawn global attention.

"Both these successes have been achieved in the field of health. The first is in the fight against malaria, a challenge humanity has faced for over 4,000 years. At the time of Independence, malaria was one of our biggest health concerns. It ranks third among infectious diseases killing children between one month and five years of age. Today, I can proudly say that India has collectively and strongly fought this challenge," he said.

Quoting a World Health Organization report, he stated, "India has seen an 80 per cent reduction in malaria cases and deaths between 2015 and 2023. This achievement is significant and a result of everyone's participation. From every corner of the country, people contributed to this success."

He cited examples of community-driven efforts, such as the tea garden workers in Jorhat, Assam, who successfully used technology and social media to combat malaria, and the public campaigns in Haryana's Kurukshetra, where street plays and radio messages educated people about mosquito breeding prevention.

The Prime Minister also highlighted progress in the fight against cancer, referencing a study by the medical journal The Lancet.

"The chances of starting cancer treatment on time in India have increased significantly. Timely treatment, which means starting treatment within 30 days, has been greatly supported by the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This scheme has enabled 90 per cent of cancer patients to start treatment on time," he said.

He explained that financial barriers previously discouraged poor patients from seeking timely cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"Now, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana has become a pillar of support, reducing financial problems in cancer treatment and encouraging people to come forward for timely care," he added.

PM Modi emphasised the role of increased awareness, timely action, and assurance in battling cancer.

"This achievement is a collective effort of our healthcare system, doctors, nurses, technical staff, and citizens. With everyone's support, our resolve to defeat cancer has become even stronger," he said.

"There is only one mantra to fight cancer – Awareness, Action, and Assurance. Awareness means understanding cancer and its symptoms, action means timely diagnosis and treatment, and assurance means the belief that every possible help is available for patients," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor