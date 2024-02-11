Proud to see J&K women driving innovation & change: L-G

Jammu, Feb 11 J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that he was proud to see the women of the UT driving innovation and change.

Sinha was addressing ‘J&K Women Science Congress 2024’, a unique initiative by Jammu University, for transforming the leadership trajectory for women in science, technology and innovation.

“In J&K, we have made consistent efforts to bridge the gender gap at all levels of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

“Today, I am happy to see our daughters are driving innovation and change. We are proud of women scientists & tech leaders.

“From space to Artificial Intelligence, from entrepreneurship to healthcare, from education to innovation, from agriculture to research, the Nari Shakti is breaking barriers and inspiring the new generation.

“I strongly believe the active participation of women in science, technology and research can build India as a global innovation powerhouse. Women-led development in J&K is our prime objective. It is our collective responsibility to achieve this goal,” the Lt. Governor told the participants.

