Provide 2 kw solar energy connections on priority: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, July 8 Haryana Energy Minister Ranjit Singh on Monday directed applicants of the ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana’ should be provided with 2 kilowatts (kw) solar energy connections on priority.

"Strict action will be taken against any officers showing negligence in this matter," Singh said was addressing electricity consumers in Hisar, listening to their issues and resolving them.

He said a Bijli panchayat would be held on the 5th of every month. Acting on a complaint from villagers of Kanoh, he directed the transfer of Badopatti Electricity Department SDO Sandeep.

Addressing a complaint from the Ladwa gram panchayat, he directed the installation of a large transformer to provide electricity. While addressing another complaint he also directed swift action to ensure adequate electricity supply in Chaudhriwas village.

In response to complaints from villagers of Umra, Mirzapur, and several other villages, the minister directed the officers to ensure that electricity lines are installed on the already established poles to provide electricity to the people.

He also directed the installation of a large transformer in Dhansu village to solve their power issues.

--IANS

