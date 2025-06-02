Provide immediate relief of Rs 50K per hectare to farmers hit by unseasonal rains: Maha Congress

Mumbai, June 2 The Maharashtra government should provide an urgent relief package of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers hit by unseasonal rains, bypassing lengthy assessment procedures, Congress Working Committee member and former minister Balasaheb Thorat demanded on Monday.

“Maharashtra has been battered by pre-monsoon rains, continuing for three weeks straight. Farmers have suffered massive losses to their crops, and fodder for livestock has become a serious issue. Already burdened with hardship, farmers are now reeling under the impact of these unseasonal rains. As the backbone of the economy, farmers deserve the government's immediate support. Therefore, bypassing lengthy assessment procedures, the Congress party demands an urgent relief package of Rs 50,000 per hectare,” said Thorat.

He told reporters that the rains came just when some crops were ready for harvest in May. Bananas and Kesar mangoes have been severely damaged. Vegetables, tomatoes, onions, and pomegranates have also been affected. Homes have collapsed, some livestock have perished, and due to the rains, there is a fodder shortage. Roads and cattle shelters have been damaged.

“With Kharif sowing preparation underway, farmers now have no money left and are completely devastated. Yet, the government shows no inclination to help. Whether the aid comes under NDRF or SDRF norms is irrelevant to farmers—they just need substantial assistance. The government’s change from 3-hectare to 2-hectare eligibility for aid is further injustice. Even crop insurance schemes are proving ineffective due to changed criteria. Although the government has ordered damage assessments, no real action is seen on the ground,” said Thorat.

He further added that District guardian ministers should tour and take stock, but even that is missing. Today, the cost of cultivating onions is Rs 60,000 per acre, and tomatoes Rs 50,000 per acre. Farming has become expensive. In such times of crisis, the government must offer substantial support.

“During the election campaign, the BJP alliance leaders promised loan waivers. But after assuming power, they seem to have forgotten it. The Congress and the MVA governments had consistently supported farmers and announced waivers. The current government, however, remains silent on the issue. Discontent is brewing among the farming community. Instead of issuing empty statements, the government must announce a loan waiver, Thorat emphasised.

Commenting on the controversial remarks made by Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, Thorat said that in times of distress, farmers need reassurance, not hurtful words. Claiming to be a guardian while making insensitive statements is unacceptable. “The role of Agriculture Minister is significant—I myself held this post, and Sharad Pawar was the Union Agriculture Minister. But why Kokate views it as a mere local leadership role is unclear. If the Agriculture Ministry is like leading a barren village, then he should clarify which department governs fertile, irrigated lands,” he remarked.

