Provide machines to deal with stubble, Sukhbir asks Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Nov 4 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Saturday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for making huge announcements but failing to provide requisite machines to deal with paddy stubble.

“Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced when he was an MP that dealing with paddy stubble was the responsibility of the state government. Now that Mann is in power he should fulfill this responsibility and release adequate compensation to farmers to help them in managing the stubble instead of ordering registration of cases against them,” Badal said in a statement.

He asked Chief Minister Mann to distribute the chemical he and his boss Arvind Kejriwal had claimed would dissolve paddy stubble to farmers instead of taking draconian action against them.

The SAD President told the chief minister, “You should practise what you preach. You should distribute the chemical which can deal with paddy stubble in farmer fields to the peasantry in Punjab immediately. If you do not do this it will again be proven that like all other sections of society, you also cheated farmers to secure their votes.”

