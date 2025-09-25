'Provide substantial aid from NDRF to help farmers hit by floods': Maha CM Fadnavis requests HM Shah

Mumbai, Sep 25 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was accompanied by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, in a memorandum submitted to the Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday demanded to provide substantial assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to help the farmers affected by the natural disaster in the state.

The memorandum was signed by CM Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

“The Maharashtra government needs maximum relief allocation from the NDRF to provide adequate assistance to affected farmers and help rebuild their livelihood. Maximum assistance from NDRF will help loss/land damage, livelihood assistance for flood affected families, assistance for damaged houses and help for damaged properties. A detailed proposal regarding assistance for flood affected agricultural land is being sent to the Central government,” said the Chief Minister.

CM Fadnavis expressed deep concern about the situation arisen due to heavy rains and floods in many districts of Maharashtra saying that it has caused unprecedented damage to agricultural land and severely impacted the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers across the state.

“More than 31 districts in Maharashtra are affected by continuous heavy rains and floods. Due to continuous heavy rainfall, widespread crop damage has occurred in vast ares causing great concern for the farming community. The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has allocated Rs 2,215 crore for immediate relief to farmers affected by the crop loss,” said the CM in a memorandum.

He further stated that in many districts heavy rains are expected to continue until the late Kharif season (September 2025). Over 50 lakh hectares of agricultural land have been affected by crop damage so far. The situation could lead to additional crop loss in the state.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis after visiting the flood hit villages from Marathwada on Wednesday assured farmers that the state government will firmly stand with them in this crisis.

“All affected farmers will be provided assistance, setting aside all eligibility criteria, and this aid will be distributed before Diwali,” he announced.

He added that the government will provide all the necessary help especially when in many parts of the state, cloudburst-like rains have led to river flooding, damaging crops and washing away fertile soil.

The CM also declared plans for flood-control measures: building a protective wall, renovating old barrages with modern gates, and constructing new barrages to regulate sudden water inflows.He further stated that drone surveys and mobile photos will be accepted as valid records for panchnama (damage assessment) in places where physical access is not possible.

