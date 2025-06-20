Providing excessive benefits to minorities unpardonable offence: Ex-K'taka CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, June 20 BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, coming down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka over its decision to raise the housing quota from 10 per cent to 15 per cent for minorities, stated on Friday that providing excessive benefits to them is an "unpardonable offence".

Speaking to the media at the BJP state headquarters, 'Jagannath Bhavan' in Bengaluru, he said, "We are not against minorities ...but providing excessive benefits to minorities is an unpardonable offence. This government should have focused more on Scheduled Castes and Tribes, but instead, it is engaged in appeasing minorities solely for vote bank politics. We all strongly condemn this.”

He urged the government to wake up and focus on development, and ensure justice for people of all sections of society.

“Corruption is rampant in the state government, and most development works have come to a halt,” he alleged.

Yediyurappa said the situation has become so dire that no one is listening to the problems of the people. "This government is only focused on publicity and has completely neglected development," he criticised.

He claimed that irrigation projects have been completely stalled.

“Let the government show even a single kilometre of road that has been built anywhere in Karnataka,” he challenged.

He accused the current administration of running a “Tughlaq Darbar”.

Responding to a question about the viral audio clip of Congress MLA B.R. Patil, where he allegedly says that one must pay money to get a house under the housing scheme, Yediyurappa said: “What B.R. Patil said is 100 per cent true. Nothing gets done without paying money -- it has now been proven. Even poor people who need a house are forced to pay. The government must admit its mistake, correct it, and ensure justice to the poor,” Yediyurappa demanded.

When asked about Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s remark that suggested everyone is moving together, Yediyurappa said: “BJP and JD(S) are not separate. We will move forward together. Even former PM H.D. Deve Gowda has, on several occasions, expressed his faith and trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the coming days, the BJP and JD(S) will work together, unseat this government, and form our own. We will make the necessary efforts toward that goal.”

Responding to another question, he welcomed the efforts of Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi to engage with dissidents and resolve their issues. “I am also ready to speak to anyone who is dissatisfied. I’ve decided to come to this office every day and stay until noon. I will also visit one or two districts every week,” he announced.

The Karnataka government on Thursday decided to increase the reservation for minority communities in various housing schemes across urban and rural areas of the state under the Housing Department from the existing 10 per cent to 15 per cent.

The decision taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has triggered a controversy with the BJP declaring that it will oppose the decision and launch agitation, and also a legal fight.

