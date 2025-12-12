Provisions for disabled litigants’ ease part of eCourts project: Arjun Ram Meghwal

New Delhi, Dec 12 Under the eCourts Project Phase III, 24 components have several measures devised to foster the creation of an accessible digital infrastructure for Persons with Disabilities, along with other citizens, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that a platform being used in the project has features for easy visibility of content for partially and completely visually challenged citizens.

“Provision has been made for enhanced accessible ICT-enabled facilities to Persons with Disabilities, migration of websites of 752 Courts (including High Courts) to S3WaaS platform (Secure, Scalable and Sugamya Website as a Service) that makes the website friendly for Persons with Disabilities. S3WaaS platform has features for easy visibility of content for partially and completely visually challenged citizens,” he said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Sharing information on measures taken by the government to make available affordable, quality and speedy legal services, he said that the Legal Services Authorities (LSA) Act, 1987, provides for free and competent legal services to the weaker sections of society, including Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

He said the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), constituted under the Act, is also implementing a specific Scheme for Persons with Disabilities named NALSA (Legal Services to the Mentally Ill and Persons with Intellectual Disabilities) Scheme, 2024.

Meghwal said that this Scheme aims to ensure that legal services are responsive to the specific legal and social needs of persons with mental illness and persons with intellectual disabilities.

Under this Scheme, specialised ‘Legal Services Unit for Persons with Mental Illness & Persons with Intellectual Disabilities called ‘Manonyay’ (LSUM) units have been established in all States/UTs except Ladakh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, he said.

The MoS said that the government is implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the development of infrastructure facilities for the District and Subordinate Courts by augmenting the resources of the State Governments/UTs for the construction of Court Halls, Residential Units for Judicial Officers, Lawyers’ Hall, Digital Computer Rooms and Toilet Complexes.

As per the guidelines of the Scheme, the States/UTs ensure that the proposed infrastructure has a disability-friendly design.

The building design conforms with the requisite norms/accessibility standards as laid down by the Central Public Works Department, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, from time to time, he said.

