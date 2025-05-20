'Proxy promoter of Pak propaganda', Rahul Gandhi draws fire from NDA

New Delhi, May 20 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under sharp attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies after he questioned the government over the number of Indian aircraft allegedly "lost" during Operation Sindoor.

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi wrote on Monday, "EAM Jaishankar's silence on 'informing' Pakistan isn't just telling -- it is damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves to know."

The remark, coming days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated that India had warned Pakistan before launching the military operation, triggered widespread political uproar. Congress has accused the government of committing not just a strategic lapse but an "unpardonable crime", a charge that has been categorically denied by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Reacting strongly, BJP national spokesperson Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told IANS, "These people are acting as proxy promoters of Pakistani propaganda. Sometimes he raises questions on the Parliamentary proceedings, sometimes on the Constitution, and now he is targeting the armed forces. This is in very bad taste."

Speaking to IANS, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam also slammed Gandhi, stating, "The entire world has seen the strong response our armed forces have given to Pakistan with unmatched efficiency. Despite this, Rahul Gandhi has chosen to question the Indian Army."

"First, he tried to wear a mask, claiming that the Opposition stands with the government. But now his true face has been revealed. As the Leader of Opposition, he should not politicise the matter and must appreciate the forces. Raising questions on the Indian Army is very wrong," he added.

"If you raise a finger against our Indian Army, then you are definitely taking Pakistan's side," Kadam further asserted.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also lashed out at Gandhi, and told IANS, "With Rahul Gandhi, this isn't just about Operation Sindoor. Every time he goes abroad, he ends up putting India in the dock. This seems to have become a habit. He needs to reflect on his own behaviour, and the Congress party must also seriously introspect."

UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari echoed similar sentiments and questioned the Congress party's intent.

"What exactly is Congress trying to prove? In the name of opposing the BJP, Congress now seems to be opposing India itself. The bravery of Indian soldiers is being praised worldwide. Major global powers have acknowledged the strength of our armed forces," he told IANS.

"Our soldiers have brought pride and honour to the country. At such a time, the kind of statements Congress leaders are making clearly shows they are pursuing politics driven by personal gain," Ansari said.

"If Rahul Gandhi seeks proof of our army's valour, then it is clear he is not speaking in the national interest. The Congress leadership is showing selfish political motives, which is unacceptable in today's prosperous and powerful India," he said.

As the political row escalates, the Congress party continues to defend its stand, asserting the need for accountability and transparency in matters of national security, while the BJP maintains that questioning the military's action and intent is tantamount to endorsing Pakistan's narrative.

