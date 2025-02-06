Prudent to appoint Film Conclave Committee Chairman who enjoys confidence of women: Kerala HC

Kochi, Feb 6 The Kerala High Court's special bench of Justices A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and C. S. Sudha on Thursday orally told the government that for the purpose of compliance with the Hema Committee Report, it would be prudent to appoint a Chairperson of the Film Policy Drafting & Cinema Conclave Committee, who "inspires the confidence of women".

"When you are having a conclave, and specifically to address an issue which is now coming to the fore because of the Hema Committee recommendations etc... I think it should be a committee that inspires confidence in the women citizens. So, when you have these committees and when you have a Chairperson for the Committee, ensure that it is a person that instils confidence," Justice Nambiar orally observed.

The Hema Committee report revealed the ugly side of the Malayalam film industry, especially about the sexual exploitation that women in the industry had to suffer.

It was published in August 2024 and by now all those actors who had FIRs registered against them, have got bail. These include two-time CPI-M legislator Mukesh, Siddique, Edavela Babu, Jayasurya, Ranjith, Maniyanpillai Raju, Nivin Pauly and a few others.

After the Hema Committee report became a raging issue, the Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to hold a conclave for the entire film industry to chart out the future road map for the industry. However, in the appointed committee, there was a tainted person and this selection came under attack.

This issue was raised before the special bench but the counsel appearing for the state opposed it, saying that the Committee or Chairperson will not be deciding the policy and the Committee will only collect information and place it before the government, which will formulate the policy.

It was at this that the special bench remarked that it was better if the Committee was headed by a person who instils confidence among women.

The state then pointed out that all the inputs gathered from different organisations will be placed before the Conclave.

The special bench then asked the state to submit what is proposed to be done in the conclave before the next hearing and posted the case to the first week of March.

