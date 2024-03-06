PT set to contest LS polls as part of AIADMK-led alliance

Chennai, March 6 Tamil Nadu's PT party, which contested the previous Lok Sabha polls as part of the NDA, has now finalised an alliance with the AIADMK.

PT founder-leader Dr K. Krishnasamy met AIADMK leader and former minister, S.P. Velumani, and has almost finalised a deal for the Tenkasi seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that the announcement would be made after the party General Secretary K. Palaniswami meets Dr Krishnasamy.

The PT chief, who had contested the Tenkasi constituency as the NDA candidate in 2019, had garnered 3,55,389 votes but lost the seat to the DMK's Dhanush M. Kumar by a margin of 1,20,767 votes.

Krishnasamy is likely to contest the polls and the party expects to win the seat in a three-cornered fight with the DMK and the NDA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor