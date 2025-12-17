PT Usha highlights plight of Wayanad coffee growers in Rajya Sabha, urges urgent govt action

New Delhi, Dec 17 Legendary athlete and nominated Rajya Sabha member P.T. Usha on Wednesday raised serious concerns over the deepening crisis facing coffee growers and labourers in Kerala's Wayanad district during the Zero Hour proceedings in the Upper House.

Wayanad, a key region contributing significantly to India's coffee production and rural employment, is grappling with multiple challenges that threaten the livelihoods of thousands of planters, Usha emphasised.

The primary issue highlighted was escalating “human-wildlife conflict”. Wild animals are increasingly raiding coffee plantations, causing widespread crop damage and endangering human lives.

Usha noted that forests in the area have exceeded their carrying capacity, pushing animals towards plantations for food and shelter. She called for immediate scientific wildlife management measures in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Kerala Forest Department to prevent irreversible damage.

Usha also criticised the “flawed crop insurance mechanisms," which fail to provide fair compensation amid rising climate challenges like droughts, floods, and erratic rainfall. She urged the Coffee Board to hold a joint stakeholder meeting to reform insurance norms and ensure timely pay-outs.

Another critical problem is “acute labour shortages” crippling operations. With Indian coffee plantations relying on outdated manual methods, mechanisation has become essential for global competitiveness.

Usha advocated for the Coffee Board to promote terrain-specific machinery, modern equipment, and a simple mobile platform to connect growers with farm workers.

She further pointed to “interference with irrigation” during critical blossom showers, where local bodies restrict even private water sources, jeopardising plantations. Clear legal guidelines are needed to stop such arbitrary actions, she said.

Looking ahead, Usha proposed transforming Indian coffee farms into “AI-enabled smart farms” by 2030, integrating technology, sustainability, and precision agriculture for the next generation.

She said, "Despite Robusta coffee receiving Geographical Indication (GI) tag status, growers lack access to quality evaluation and global recognition."

She recommended annual cupping competitions and awareness programmes supported by the Coffee Board.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor