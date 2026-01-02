PU scientists develop paint additive to reduce hospital infection

Chandigarh, Jan 2 Panjab University (PU) scientists have developed a special paint additive that can help reduce infections in hospitals, an issue that has become critical after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The innovation was granted an Indian patent on December 31, 2025.

The breakthrough, led by Gaurav Verma of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Nanotechnology, emerged from collaborative research during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Avneet Saini from the Department of Biophysics, Shubhi Joshi and MSc student Deeksha Sharma are the other members of the team.

The paint additive works by killing harmful bacteria on surfaces, making hospital walls, beds and furniture safer.

Importantly, the material is non-toxic and does not mix into the air or surroundings, making it safe for indoor use.

The patented paint technology has the potential to be widely used in hospitals and clinics to reduce infections and improve patient safety.

The idea took shape amid Covid-19 when hospital-acquired infections claimed many lives, especially during the delta wave of 2021-22.

These infections often spread through touched surfaces such as walls, beds and furniture and were also linked to serious complications like black fungus.

The story behind the innovation began in 2018, when Shubhi Joshi, a food microbiologist, approached Gaurav Verma for a PhD.

Although, she had topped the PU PhD entrance test, she could not get admission in her own subject.

Verma accepted her into his lab and gave her a challenging research problem involving very tiny materials known as nanomaterials.

During the pandemic, the team continued working in the laboratory while maintaining physical distance and following Covid safety rules.

Their efforts led to the development of the anti-bacterial paint additive, which was successfully completed in 2022.

At present, Shubhi Joshi is working as an ICMR Woman Scientist and continues to collaborate with the PU research team.

Verma said the innovation reflects his belief that every student has the ability to do meaningful science and that science should directly help society.

He added that paints should not only make buildings look good but should also help save lives.

