Public opinion strongly favours PM Modi-led govt, Yogi Adityanath says a day after LS polls' 1st phase

New Delhi, April 20 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that as elections have been completed on 102 Lok Sabha seats spanning 21 states, including 8 in Uttar Pradesh, the prevailing trends demonstrate widespread support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government among the populace nationwide.

He highlighted that under the stewardship of PM Modi, a more secure environment has been fostered throughout the country.

Addressing the media at his official residence, Yogi Adityanath said: "Half of the population fully acknowledges PM Modi's security model. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has provided the world with a model of good governance along with a secure environment in the country."

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also slammed the West Bengal government over its 'appeasement policy', and said that there have been reported attacks on Ram Navami processions.

"The first condition for good governance is the rule of law. Under PM Modi's leadership, the BJP has strived to enhance the security environment across the nation and in various states. The trends observed in the first phase instill confidence that we will witness a similar picture in all seven phases as well," Yogi Adityanath said.

He also expressed determination to win with a significant majority.

