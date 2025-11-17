Public universities should improve academic quality: Maha CM

Mumbai, Nov 17 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed that public universities should make special efforts to improve their national and international rankings along with academic quality, and for this, a dashboard should be created for digital monitoring of each university.

He was speaking at the meeting with Vice Chancellors and Pro-Vice Chancellors to review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and Viksit Maharashtra 2047 mission.

Fadnavis said that an action plan should be prepared and a time-bound plan should be made to increase the ranking of the university at the national and international levels by introspecting the current situation.

The state government will extend all possible cooperation to create an online dashboard to give more momentum to this action plan.

“In the era of global competition, universities should make efforts to increase employment opportunities by creating educational quality and skilled manpower and creating agreements with the industry sector, internships, apprenticeships, and skill-based courses for employment generation. Private universities are coming forward at a fast pace, so public universities should pay more attention to quality,” stated the Chief Minister.

He asked universities to make special efforts to increase the ranking of public universities in NIRF rankings, focus on making Maharashtra a global education destination, prevent student migration out of the state and attract NRI and foreign students, generate high-TRL (Technology Readiness Level) research and commercially valuable patents and raise the standard of education in colleges and prepare students for global employment.

Further, he emphasised the need for aligning curricula with the skills and knowledge demands of the future job market and using university resources to collaborate with global universities.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher and Technical Department, B Venugopal Reddy, made a presentation on the objectives of public universities in the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 mission, improvement in NIRF ranking of public universities in the state, and educational facilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor