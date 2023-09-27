‘Publicity interest litigation’, says TN govt in SC on pleas seeking action against Udhayanidhi Stalin

New Delhi, Sep 27 The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday argued before the Supreme Court that PILs seeking action against state Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are rather in the nature of “publicity interest litigation”.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi was hearing a fresh plea filed by a Delhi-based advocate seeking initiation of penal action for “outrageous” and “demeaning” remarks made against the Sanatana Dharma.

At the very outset, advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government said: “Milords, I will like to point out that these are ‘public interest litigation’ in the nature of ‘publicity interest litigation’. You will not believe the kind of publicity they carry out after notices are issued.”

Tiwari further pointed out that already 40 petitions are pending across different high courts of the country and urged that no further petition is required to be entertained.

“We will not issue notice but tag it with the other one,” the bench said.

Advocate Raj Kishor Choudhary, appearing for the petitioner claimed that the state minister issued “genocidal calls” and remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK leader A. Raja undeniably amount to "hate speech" against a large population of India striking at the very core of the Constitution of India which envisages a secular nation.

Last week, the top court had issued notice to Stalin Jr., Tamil Nadu Police and others on a plea seeking directions for registration of an FIR against the son of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin and the organisers of the 'Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference'.

