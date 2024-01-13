Publicly insulted by jilted lover, woman commits suicide in K'taka

Hassan, Jan 13 A 21-year-old woman committed suicide near Belur town in Karnataka on Saturday after she was insulted in public by a jilted lover.

The deceased young woman has been identified as Sangeetha, daughter of Jayanna, a resident of Nidagudu village.

The police have arrested the jilted lover Shivu in connection with the case.

According to police, Shivu had been forcing Sangeetha to get into a relationship with him.

He had also approached her parents and sought her hand in marriage.

But her parents told him that did not have any plans to get her married any time soon.

Even after this, Shivu continued to harass Sangeetha.

When she visited a temple, Shivu abused and assaulted her. He pulled her up for not receiving his calls and reciprocating to his pleas.

He also threatened that if she didn't love him, she would be killed.

The accused told her that she has to receive his calls whenever calls.

This episode left her disturbed as she faced public humiliation.

After returning from the temple, Sangeetha hung herself.

Her parents have stated that the victim ended life because of the torture and public humiliation of their daughter by the accused.

Belur Rural police have registered the case and taken up the investigation.

