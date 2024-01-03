Publish panel of primary teachers recruited in 2014 within 10 days: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Jan 3 The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to publish the panel of 42,949 candidates selected for recruitment as primary teachers in 2014 within the next 10 days.

There have been allegations of severe irregularities in the selection process with many candidates getting appointed even without appearing for the required aptitude tests.

After hearing the matter, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the board to publish the entire panel within the next 10 days. He also directed the board authorities to submit for the hard and soft copies of the panel lists before his bench by that time.

The published list should have the details of the candidates, including their names, districts and subject-wise numbers, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay noted.

To recall, in May last year, Justice Gangopadhyay had passed an order saying that around 32,000 candidates were selected in the panel by flouting the norms. He had also ordered termination of service within the next four months.

The order of was challenged in the division bench of Justices Subrata Talukdar and Supratim Bhattacharya, which had put an interim stay on the single-judge bench's order.

The division bench had directed that those whose services were terminated will be able to take part in the fresh evaluation process, and their services will continue if they qualify in that process.

