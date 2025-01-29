Puducherry AIADMK stages protest, demands release of fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, Jan 29 The Puducherry unit of the AIADMK staged a protest on Wednesday demanding an immediate release of 13 Tamil fishermen, including six from the Union Territory’s Karaikal region, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 27.

The fishermen were apprehended on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

AIADMK workers and functionaries, led by Puducherry unit secretary A. Anbalagan, gathered near the district collectorate and raised slogans against the Sri Lankan government, condemning its use of force against Tamil fishermen.

Speaking to the media, Anbalagan urged the Union government to take a firm stand against Sri Lanka’s “strong-arm tactics” and secure the release of the detained fishermen.

He also emphasised the need for proactive measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

“It is the responsibility of the Union government to ensure the safety of our fishermen while they venture into the sea. Fishermen from Tamil Nadu are increasingly fearful for their lives due to the aggressive actions of Sri Lankan maritime agencies,” said Anbalagan.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, seeking his immediate intervention to secure the release of the 13 fishermen.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to prioritise diplomatic discussions with the Sri Lankan government to ensure their safe return.

Additionally, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam has also reached out to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, requesting his assistance in securing the release of the fishermen along with their boat.

In his letter, Vaithilingam stated, “I kindly request the Union Minister to intervene and persuade the Sri Lankan government to release the captured fishermen along with their boat.”

In response to the continued arrests of Indian fishermen, Tamil Nadu fishermen’s associations have announced a large-scale protest in Rameswaram on Friday, January 31. Fishermen and their families will participate in the demonstration, urging immediate action from the Union government.

The associations have strongly condemned these repeated arrests, calling them a serious threat to their livelihoods.

Antony John, a fishermen’s association leader from Rameswaram, expressed deep concern over the escalating situation:

“The Sri Lankan Navy is arresting our fishermen regularly. On Tuesday, they even fired at our men, injuring two of them. This has to stop,” he said.

John further lamented that fishing in the Palk Bay is becoming increasingly unsafe, with fishermen losing not just their livelihoods but also their boats and fishing equipment to Sri Lankan authorities.

Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to EAM Jaishankar on January 12, 2025, urging diplomatic intervention to secure the release of detained fishermen.

In his letter, the Chief Minister highlighted the economic distress caused by repeated arrests and boat seizures.

“The recurring arrests and boat seizures have severely impacted the livelihoods of our fishermen. Swift diplomatic intervention is essential to safeguard their rights,” he said.

With tensions rising, all eyes are now on the Union government’s response and the diplomatic measures it will take to resolve this longstanding issue.

