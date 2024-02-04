Puducherry CM expresses happiness on Bharat Ratna to LK Advani

Chennai, Feb 4 Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy hailed the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi bestowing the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on former Deputy Prime Minister and senior BJP leader LK Advani.

In a statement on Sunday, the Puducherry Chief Minister said that he was really happy at the decision by the Government of India conferring Bharat Ratna to the veteran BJP leader LK Advani.

Rangasamy said that the contributions of LK Advani for the development of the nation are monumental and historic.

In the statement, Rangasamy said, "Advani had demonstrated his simplicity, cleanliness and probity in public life.”

The Chief Minister also said that Advani’s patriotism and dedication were monumental and historic.

It may be noted that N. Rangasamy’s party All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) is in a political alliance with BJP in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

