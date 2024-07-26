Puducherry CM to present budget on August 2

Chennai, July 26 Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will present the budget for the financial year 2024-25 on August 2.

The budget session of the Puducherry Assembly will commence on July 31 with the customary address by the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Puducherry Speaker, R. Selvam on Friday said that the house will have a discussion on the motion of thanks to the Lt. Governor‘s address on August 2.

This is the first time the Puducherry assembly is convened after the Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Vaithilingam defeated the NDA candidate and Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam of the BJP by a margin of 1,36,516 votes from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency.

The DMK-led INDIA bloc had won all the 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and the lone seat from Puducherry.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ruling the Union Territory of Puducherry.

