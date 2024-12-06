Puducherry Government Declares Cyclone Fengal-Affected Areas as Natural Calamity Zones

The Puducherry government has designated Puducherry, Yanam, and Karaikal as "natural calamity-affected areas" due to the devastation from Cyclone Fengal. This order, issued by Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on December 5, will remain effective until June 2025.

According to a notification from the Union Territory’s Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, these regions are classified as natural calamity-affected for the Fasli Year 1434, which runs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, following the cyclone's destruction in November and December 2024.

On December 2, the Puducherry government announced a relief package of Rs 5,000 for all ration cardholders impacted by the cyclone. Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy stated that Puducherry experienced 48% more rainfall than anticipated due to Cyclone Fengal, prompting this assistance.

He also noted that heavy rainfall damaged 10,000 hectares of crops, leading to a compensation of Rs 30,000 per hectare for affected farmers. The cyclone caused significant destruction in both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, including damage to 50 boats, for which the government has pledged a repair assistance of Rs 10,000.

Cyclone Fengal made landfall on November 30, impacting the coasts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, and remained stationary for six hours, approximately 30 kilometers north of Cuddalore and 40 kilometers east of Viluppuram.