Puducherry govt to deposit Rs 750 in ration cardholders' bank accounts as Pongal gift

Puducherry, Jan 4 Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Friday that the Union Territory will deposit Rs 750 into the bank accounts of all ration cardholders as a gift on the occasion of Pongal.

Pongal, one of the most important festivals of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, is celebrated on January 15 every year.

The Puducherry government will be providing gift hampers and money as well during Pongal to ration cardholders every year during Pongal.

The Chief Minister has now announced that instead of distributing the gift money through ration shops, the government will transfer the money directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries.

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at Kamarajar Mani Mandapam on East Coast Road to issue appointment orders to 168 newly recruited junior engineers and supervisors in the Public Works Department.

The event was also attended by Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan.

At the ceremony, the Chief Minister launched an online service for water connection applications and payment collections.

N. Rangasamy emphasised the government's commitment to providing jobs to talented individuals and filling vacant positions in government departments.

He further announced that 300 nursing vacancies would be filled soon.

Puducherry is governed by an NDA-led administration, with the NR Congress leader N. Rangasamy serving as Chief Minister and BJP leader A. Namassivayam holds the Home Minister portfolio.

--IANS

