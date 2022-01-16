Puducherry logs 1,160 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,160 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Sunday with a test positivity at 43.66 per cent.

As per its official COVID-19 bulletin, one death and 142 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The active cases in the union territory stand at 7,602.

Of the 1,160 new cases, 974 were reported from Puducherry city, 129 from Karaikal, 17 from Yanam and 40 from Mahe.

Of the total active cases, 7,469 are in home isolation and 133 are admitted in hospital.

Total positive cases detected in the union territory are 1,37,710, total recoveries is 1,28,021 and death toll is 1,887. The one fatality that was reported on Sunday was from Puducherry city.

The case fatality arte is at 1.37 per cent and the recovery rate is 92.96 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

