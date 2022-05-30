Puducherry Lt Guv takes major decisions to curb tuberculosis in UT

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday decided to conduct a door-to-door survey to screen people suffering from not only tuberculosis but also from other major non-communicable diseases while also looking for post-COVID status.

Other major decisions were also taken during a meeting convened by the Governor to review the implementation of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in Puducherry and to roll out the community participation for TB patients in the UT.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Health Secretary Udayakumar, Mission Director cum Director (Health) Dr Sriramalou, WHO Consultant for TB and State TB Office attended the meeting.

Some other decisions that were taken during the meeting include calling for a meeting with major industries and stakeholders for their contribution to TB Elimination Program through CSR fund for nutritional supplement feeding.

It was also decided to purchase a mobile X-ray unit field survey and a few more x-ray units to install in major PHCs to take care of nearby PHCs.

( With inputs from ANI )

