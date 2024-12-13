Puducherry Rains: All Schools and Colleges in Karaikal to Remain Closed Today Due to Heavy Rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall in Puducherry and Karaikal, Education Minister Namassivayam has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday, December 13. The Union Territory witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The department predicts light to moderate rainfall at many locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Friday, with heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas, including the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Due to heavy rain in #Puducherry ,Holiday declared by Education Minister for schools & colleges on December 13.

Source : @ANamassivayampic.twitter.com/BEj7b8qo66 — PondyLive (@pondy_live) December 12, 2024

For Saturday, the IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Deputy Director General of the Chennai Meteorological Department, Balachandran, stated that a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lanka coast has remained stationary over the Gulf of Mannar and its surrounding areas.