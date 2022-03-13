Puducherry: Schools for LKG and UKG classes to reopen from March 14

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Saturday said that schools will reopen from March 14 for LKG and UKG classes.

Namassivayam said, "Schools have been directed to make proper arrangements and to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed in schools."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor