Puducherry schools to reopen on June 23: Minister

Puducherry, May 30 Puducherry's Education Minister A. Namassivayam on Monday said that schools in the Union Territory will reopen on June 23 after summer vacations.

In a statement on Monday, the minister's office said that government, government-aided and private schools for Classes 1 to 10 and Class 12 will reopen on this date, while Class 11 will begin only after the results of Class 10 board examinations are announced.

Namassivayam also said that application forms for admission to Class 11 will be distributed from government schools from June 17 onwards.

He said that examinations conducted by Tamil Nadu Education Board for students of Class 12 and Class 10 concluded on May 23 and May 30, respectively, and the evaluations will commence on June 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor