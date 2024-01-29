Puducherry trader loses Rs 1.35 cr in online fraud

Puducherry, Jan 29 In a case of online fraud, a coconut trader in Puducherry has lost Rs 1.35 crore, said officials.

The trader from Reddiyarpalayam in Puducherry has been exporting coconut to foreign countries after procuring the same from the local market.

Police officials told IANS that the trader (name withheld) in order to meet his demand in various markets, including foreign, was looking forward to a bulk purchase and searched online for the same.

A person approached the trader and promised him a bulk and regular supply of coconuts.

Cyber wing sleuths of the Puducherry Police told IANS that since the past few months the trader transferred Rs 1.35 crore online to the contact, but did not receive the supply. He grew suspicious and tried to contact the online ‘seller’ who by then had turned incommunicado.

Sources in the cyber wing police said that after this the trader approached the police and a case was registered. Police said that money was transferred to multiple accounts and added that the cyber division was trying to decipher details about these accounts.

Cybercrime police officer told IANS that since January 1, a total of Rs 8 crore has been lost by 582 individuals in Puducherry due to online forgery.

The cybercrime unit has urged people not to fall prey to cyber frauds and to safeguard their hard earned money and to be cautious in making online payments.

