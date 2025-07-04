Puducherry: Vijay’s TVK Party Member Dies by Suicide Following Harassment by Money Lenders

A 33-year old small time businessman reportedly took his own life due to mounting pressure from multiple moneylenders. The deceased had borrowed Rs 3.8 lakh and was required to pay Rs 38,000 in interest each month, at a rate of 10 percent. The deceased was a local official of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a political organisation initiated by Tamil actor Vijay.

According to police sources, Vikram left a suicide note naming several moneylenders who, he said, drove him to take the extreme step. The letter mentions shocking instances of harassment and alleged exploitation, including a deeply offensive demand by one moneylender, who allegedly told Vikram to send his wife and daughter to his house until the dues were cleared.

In the note, Vikram reportedly wrote that for a loan of Rs 3.8 lakh, he was paying Rs 38,000 per month as interest, a staggering 10% monthly interest rate. Another moneylender, he alleged, demanded Rs 6,000 in interest every month for a Rs 30,000 loan.The harassment reportedly intensified after Vikram became bedridden following a accident. In his note, he made a heart-wrenching appeal to the actor to look after his wife and daughter. Police have launched an investigation into the allegations and are verifying the identities and activities of the named moneylenders. No arrests have been made so far.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.