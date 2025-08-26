Pulivendula ZPTC bypoll: SC Commission issues notices to District Collector

Amaravati, Aug 26 The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notices to YSR Kadapa District Collector on the alleged irregularities in the recent by-election to Pulivendula ZPTC seat.

On representations received from two villagers regarding denial of voting rights and atrocities during the by-election, the Commission issued notices to the district Collector, Cherukuri Sridhar.

Villagers from Achhavelli and Erraballi had complained to the Commission that they were not allowed to cast their votes, and alleged that goons occupied polling booths. They also stated that their voting rights were misused by others.

The Commission decided to conduct an inquiry into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India. It has directed the District Collector to submit a detailed report within 15 days, explaining what actions have been taken so far.

The Commission stressed that the right to vote is a constitutional safeguard and any violation will be taken seriously.

The representations were received from Kadara Badara Obulesu of Erraballe gram panchayat and Dannasi Janardhan of Atchavelli gram panchayat.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) wrested both the seats from the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). It was a big jolt to former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in his home constituency of Pulivendula.

YSRCP had accused the ruling party of resorting to large-scale rigging in collusion with the State Election Commission. The opposition party had boycotted the counting and demanded a fresh election.

In Pulivendula, TDP candidate Latha Reddy defeated Hemanth Reddy of YSRCP by a margin of 6,035 votes.

Latha Reddy, wife of former MLC and the ruling party’s Pulivendula constituency in-charge, Mareddy Ravindra Reddy (B Tech Ravi), polled 6,716 votes while the YSRCP candidate secured only 683 votes.

The by-poll for Pulivendula ZPTC was necessitated by the death of ZPTC member T. Maheshwar Reddy of YSRCP. The opposition party had fielded his son, Hemanth Reddy.

Polling for the Pulivendula ZPTC was conducted for the first time in 30 years, as candidates backed by the YSR family have been winning the seat unanimously. The TDP-led NDA had described the conduct of polling as “restoration of democracy.”

