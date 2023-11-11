Pune: 2 killed as truck rams into 3 vehicles on Bengaluru-Mumbai highway

Pune (Maharashtra), Nov 11 At least two persons were killed and four more were injured when a speeding container truck rammed into some three vehicles on the Bengaluru-Mumbai Highway at Katraj, an official said here on Saturday.

The pile-up involving the four vehicles occurred around 3.30 a.m. on the Dari Bridge before the newly-built tunnel Jambhulwadi on the outskirts of the busy highway.

The speeding truck coming from Satara, hit with full force into the five vehicles ahead headed for Mumbai, trapping the people, especially those sitting in the rear seats.

Soon afterwards local villagers helped the Pune Police and fire brigade to rescue the people trapped inside the four vehicles including a car, a tempo, a bus, which were badly damaged in the collision

This is the second pile-up reported in the state in the past 24 hours after Mumbai, where an SUV rammed into at least half a dozen vehicles on the Bandra Worli Sea Link late on Thursday, killing three and injuring another six.

