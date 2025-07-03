Pune Grand Challenge Tour to boost Maha’s tourism industry globally: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 3 With the support of the state government, the Pune Grand Challenge Tour - an annual international-level cycling competition - will be jointly organised by the Pune District Administration and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI).

The event is a highly commendable initiative that will help establish Pune as a major tourist destination and a global sports hub.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed confidence that this competition will undoubtedly emerge as a globally recognised event in the next three to four years.

In the presence of Chief Minister Fadnavis, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the District Collector of Pune and the Cycling Federation of India for organising the Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Sports Minister Dattatray Bharne, Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, CFI President Pankaj Singh, Secretary General Mahendra Pal Singh, and other dignitaries were present.

Fadnavis stated that Pune, known for its historical legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s valour, tradition, culture, and natural beauty, as well as its identity as a production and tech hub, will gain major opportunities in the sports sector through this competition.

Moreover, the number of tourists in the state will increase, injecting new energy into the tourism industry.

He also mentioned that this competition will help position Pune as a leading tourist destination both nationally and internationally. It is a matter of great pride that Pune’s name will be included in the global sports calendar through this event. With cycling fans in over 200 countries, this competition will showcase Pune’s natural beauty, culture, and traditions on a global platform, thereby attracting investment in tourism and industry.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the event will also promote sustainable development, connectivity, fitness, and environmental awareness in rural Pune. It will inspire people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said this is an effort to establish Pune as a "Cycling City." Pune has made a significant contribution to the international cycling scene.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi presented detailed information about the event. The competition is recognised by CFI and is awaiting recognition from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), Switzerland.

Upon receiving UCI recognition, this event could become a qualifying competition for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The event will globally promote tourist attractions such as the Sahyadri Mountains, forts, rural natural sites, reservoirs, and wildlife. It will also help develop an environment conducive to adventure tourism in the districts surrounding Pune. This will strengthen the local economy, increase employment opportunities, and boost infrastructure development.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor