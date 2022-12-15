Pune I-T officer convicted for graft, gets 3 years rigorous imprisonment

Pune, Dec 15 A special CBI court here has convicted and sentenced an Income Tax Department officer to three years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for indulging in corruption, officials said on Thursday.

The convict is Shekhar Madhukar Khomane, the then ITO, Ward 12(4), Range 12 at Gultekdi in Pune, said the officials.

Following a complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had lodged a case in December 2018 against Khomane who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to settle the IT proceedings against a defaulter.

The CBI laid a trap and nabbed Khomane red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

Later, CBI sleuths raided the office and residence of the accused IT officer which resulted in recovery of various property and other documents.

After the investigations, the CBI filed a charge sheet in March 2019 before the Special CBI Court which found Khomane guilty and slapped a 3-year rigorous jail term on him.

