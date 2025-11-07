Pune land deal row: Maha govt forms high-level committee to probe ‘irregularities’

Mumbai, Nov 7 The Maharashtra government on Friday constituted a six-member high-level committee under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Stamps and Registration) Vikas Kharge to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in land transactions pertaining to Survey No. 88 in Mundhwa, Pune, involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar.

The decision follows media reports highlighting potential violations in the purchase and sale of land documents. The committee is expected to submit the report in a month.

On the directives of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has issued the government order establishing the committee, said the government in a statement.

The panel has been mandated to submit its findings and recommendations within one month. The Vikas Kharge-led committee comprises the Pune Divisional Commissioner, Commissioner of Land Records and Director, Land Records, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Pune District Collector and Joint Secretary as member secretary.

The committee will conduct a detailed and impartial inquiry to ascertain whether any irregularities have occurred in the land transactions. If irregularities are established, identify the responsible individuals/officials and recommend appropriate disciplinary/legal action. The committee will propose corrective measures to restore the land to its original status (status quo ante), if required and recommend robust preventive mechanisms to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

Minister Bawankule said, “The government is committed to upholding transparency and accountability in land administration. This high-level committee will ensure a time-bound, thorough probe, and strict action will be taken against any wrongdoing.”

However, Shiv Sena UBT leader and former leader of opposition in the state council Ambadas Danve on Friday demanded that the state government should appoint a committee headed by a retired judge to thoroughly investigate the transaction of a 40 acres of "Mahar Watan" land (classified as government land) in Pune’s high profile Mundhwa Koregaon Park area involving the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar linked Amadea Enterprises LLP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor