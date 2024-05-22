Pune Porsche Accident: Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Creating ‘Two Indias’ With Wealth-Dependent Justice

Amid widespread public outcry over a wealthy juvenile securing bail following an incident where a Porsche, allegedly driven by them, collided with and injured two people in Pune, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "creating" two Indias where justice is "dependent on wealth".

"Narendra Modi is creating two Indias - where even justice is dependent on wealth," he said in a post in Hindi on X. Gandhi further underscored his stance by sharing a video statement in his social media post. In the video, he highlighted the glaring disparity in treatment, noting that if an accident involving a bus driver, truck driver, or even an Ola or Uber driver results in a fatality, they are promptly incarcerated for a decade, with the key to their cell metaphorically tossed aside.

"But, if a 16-17 year old son of a rich family drives a Porsche car after getting drunk and kills two people, he is told to write an essay. Why don't you ask the bus driver or truck driver to write an essay. Why don't they ask the Uber or auto driver to write it," he asked.

"When Narendra Modi was asked that two Indias are being created - one of the rich billionaires and the other of the poor, he replies saying does he make everyone poor. "The question is not this, but of justice. Both the rich and the poor should get justice. Justice should be the same for everyone. That is why we are fighting against injustice," Gandhi said in his video.

In the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune city, officials report that a Porsche, purportedly driven by a juvenile allegedly under the influence of alcohol, collided with two motorbike riders early Sunday morning, resulting in their fatalities. Subsequently, law enforcement detained the boy's father, identified as a real estate developer, and apprehended three executives from two hotels on allegations of serving alcohol to the underage driver. The accused teenager was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board, which subsequently granted him bail.

