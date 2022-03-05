Pune professor creates butterfly garden on terrace to study pollination behaviour

A professor from Pune created a butterfly garden at the terrace of his residence for observation and research of the pollination behaviour of different species of butterflies.

Speaking to ANI, Prof Ankur Patwardhan, Head of Biodiversity Department at Abasaheb Garware College, Pune said, "I developed the living lab for further study the nuances of butterflies and their role in the pollination process. Some of my students and I together are studying some aspects like the composition of nectar, pollen transfer, standing nectar crops, colour preference of butterflies, the impact of changing climate etc here in this garden."

"Till now we have observed that the butterflies can go into a prolonged resting period at any stage of its life cycle. This usually happens when climatic conditions are not favourable. Even pupa is known to hibernate. Usually, butterflies emerge out of the pupa within three weeks. I have a pupa that has now hibernated (prolonged rest) for nine months. I have seen at least 40-50 different species of butterflies in my garden," explained Prof Patwardhan.

He further said his team of researchers have observed over 700 births of 13 different species of butterflies in the garden. He said species of butterflies like Blue Tiger, Plain Tiger, Common lime, Common Mormon, Tailed Jay, Red Pierrot, Tawny coster, Pioneer, Common Gull and Lemon Pansy are there in his garden.

Prof Patwardhan said the garden is more than a research lab that has been visited by school students, teachers and nature enthusiasts. "I am glad that it is helping in generating awareness about butterfly conservation and contributing to environmental education," he added.

Prof Patwardhan created this garden during COVID lockdown to spend time for the research and now he is looking forward to its expansion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor