Pune records 412 new COVID-19 cases

Pune recorded 412 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per Pune Municipal Corporation.

With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 1,799.

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals.

Further, the order states, "In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Thursday has already imposed Section 144 in the city starting from December 30 till January 7.

As per the new COVID-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

"The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai from 00:00 Hrs of 30 December 2021 and will remain in force till 24 Hrs of 7 January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," the order reads.

( With inputs from ANI )

